Meet Dan Walker: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and BBC Breakfast presenter
Here's everything you need to know about Dan Walker as he joins Strictly.
Published:
BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker is swapping the studio for the ballroom as he joins Strictly Come Dancing for the 19th series.
Dan was announced as the eighth contestant in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, which will include 15 celebrities this year.
He’ll compete against Sara Davies, AJ Odudu and Tom Fletcher, who are just some of the contestants who have been confirmed to be taking part.
As he prepares to make his Strictly debut, why not get to know Dan a little better? Here’s everything you need to know.
Who is Dan Walker?
Age: 44
Job: Presenter
Instagram: @mrdanwalker
Twitter: @mrdanwalker
Dan Walker is a journalist, newsreader and presenter.
He’s known for presenting BBC Breakfast from 2016. He recently stepped down as the host of Football Focus after 12 years on the show.
He also presents shows on BBC Radio 5 Live and has presented Sportoday on the BBC News Channel and BBC World News, as well as being a regular reporter for Final Score and Match of the Day.
What has Dan said about signing up for Strictly Come Dancing?
Dan is feeling “terrified” about stepping onto the dance floor.
After the news was announced that he’d be joining the show, he said: “I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!
“My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins.”
Dan Walker? More like Dan Waltzer. We cannot wait to see @mrdanwalker swap @BBCBreakfast for the #Strictly ballroom!— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 10, 2021
👉 https://t.co/O3MKHeBiXd pic.twitter.com/NXTXHAeg3W
Strictly is expected to return to the BBC in Autumn 2021.