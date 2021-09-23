Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances for Week One
Here's everything you need to know about the celebrity's performances.
It’s almost time for the first Strictly Come Dancing live show for 2021, and we now know who all our Strictly Come Dancing 2021 couples are, with John Whaite set to make history on the show with Johannes Radebe as part of the show’s first male same-sex pairing.
With the pairs finally confirmed, naturally we’re dying to know which dances all the celebrities in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up will be doing and the songs they’ll be performing to.
During Saturday’s launch show, some of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals revealed their first dances, with Dianne Buswell saying she and comedian Robert Webb would be doing the Cha Cha to Rasputin by Boney M.
The BBC has now announced all the dances and songs for week one.
Here’s everything you know.
Week One
- John Whaite and Johannes Radebe – Tango to Blue Monday by New Order
- Robert Webb and Diane Buswell – Cha Cha to Rasputin by Boney M.
- Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden – Cha Cha to Earth, Wind and Fire by September
- AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington – Jive to Gold Dust by DJ Fresh
- Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu – Viennese Waltz to End of the Road by Boys II Men
- Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec – Cha Cha to The Boss by Diana Ross
- Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez – Tango to Black Hole by Griff
- Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova – Quickstep to Everybody Needs Somebody to Love by The Blues Brothers
- Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin – Waltz to Consequences by Camila Cabello
- Greg Wise and Karen Hauer – American Smooth to That’s Life by Frank Sinatra
- Nina Wadia and Neil Jones – Samba to Mi Gente by J Balvin, Willy William ft Beyonce
- Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice – Jive to Shake it Off by Taylor Swift
- Adam Peaty and Katya Jones – Cha Cha to Beggin’ by Maneskin
- Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima – American Smooth to Chain of Fools by Aretha Franklin
- Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse – Samba to Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
It's time to reveal our couples' first routines and tunes for this Saturday… prepare yourselves for some absolute bangers! 🎵 #Strictly https://t.co/tP50iFmFTw pic.twitter.com/LFmDaKRkzi— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 23, 2021
