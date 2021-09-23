Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances for Week One

It’s almost time for the first Strictly Come Dancing live show for 2021, and we now know who all our Strictly Come Dancing 2021 couples are, with John Whaite set to make history on the show with Johannes Radebe as part of the show’s first male same-sex pairing.

With the pairs finally confirmed, naturally we’re dying to know which dances all the celebrities in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up will be doing and the songs they’ll be performing to.

During Saturday’s launch show, some of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals revealed their first dances, with Dianne Buswell saying she and comedian Robert Webb would be doing the Cha Cha to Rasputin by Boney M.

The BBC has now announced all the dances and songs for week one.

Here’s everything you know.

Week One

It's time to reveal our couples' first routines and tunes for this Saturday… prepare yourselves for some absolute bangers! 🎵 #Strictly https://t.co/tP50iFmFTw pic.twitter.com/LFmDaKRkzi — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 23, 2021

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday.