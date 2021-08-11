Meet Greg Wise: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and The Crown star

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up is almost complete.

On Wednesday 11th August, Greg Wise was revealed as the 10th contestant to be taking part in the 19th series, which will air extra later this year.

Greg is hoping to do his late sister proud when he appears on the show.

But will he be able to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges, which this year includes Anton Du Beke?

Here’s everything you need to know about Greg Wise, as he prepares for his Strictly Come Dancing debut.

Who is Greg Wise?

Age: 55

Job: Actor

Matthew Gregory Wise is an actor known for his various film, television and theatre roles, including The Crown, Cranford and Walking on Sunshine.

His breakout role was as John Willoughby in Sense and Sensibility, which also starred Emma Thompson, who he went on to marry.

Greg also wrote box-office hit film Last Christmas with Emma, and the book Not That Kind of Love with his late sister Clare Wise.

What has Greg said about joining Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Greg signed up for the BBC dance show in honour of his late sister Clare.

“My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly five years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her,” he said.

“My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this. I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance – but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh…”

Strictly is expected to return to the BBC in Autumn 2021.