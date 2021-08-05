The Radio Times logo
  4. Meet AJ Odudu: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and TV presenter

Meet AJ Odudu: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and TV presenter

The TV presenter was one of the first names to be announced for the 2021 series.

AJ Odudu Strictly

Published:

The line-up for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing is slowly being unveiled, and one of the first names to be announced was AJ Odudu.

It was revealed on The One Show that the TV presenter would be taking part in this year’s ballroom extravaganza, with Odudu becoming the third celebrity to be confirmed after McFly’s Tom Fletcher and comedian Robert Webb.

Odudu is no stranger to shiny-floor shows – having served as both a presenter and a contestant on various popular programmes, but will she have what it takes to lift the Glitterball trophy?

Read on for everything you need to know about AJ Odudu.

Who is AJ Odudu?

AJ Odudu in ITV's Don't Rock The Boat
ITV

Age: 33

Instagram: ajodudu

Twitter: AJOdudu

Job: TV presenter

Partnered with: TBC

AJ Odudu has vast experiences across a range of presenting gigs, with early TV roles including co-hosting six-part series The Almost Perfect Guide to Life with Reggie Yates all the way back in 2009.

Her most high-profile jobs have included presenting Big Brother’s Bit On The Side with Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal and serving as the backstage reporter on The Voice UK and its junior spin-off The Voice Kids.
In 2019 she appeared as a contestant on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, while last year she presented the adventure reality series Don’t Rock the Boat alongside Freddie Flintoff.
And she’s had a busy 2021 so far, appearing as a guest on Would I Lie To You?, Celebrity Karaoke Club, The Wheel, Cooking with the Stars, and Rolling  In it as well as presenting BDSM game show Apocalypse Wow.
Throughout her career, she has also guest presented on The One Show, Lorraine, and This Morning, and she is a Contributing Editor for Grazia Magazine.

AJ’s Strictly journey

On joining Strictly, Aj said: “I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and I’m so glad I can finally tell my mum. Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon! I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!”

