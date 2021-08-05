Meet AJ Odudu: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and TV presenter
The TV presenter was one of the first names to be announced for the 2021 series.
The line-up for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing is slowly being unveiled, and one of the first names to be announced was AJ Odudu.
It was revealed on The One Show that the TV presenter would be taking part in this year’s ballroom extravaganza, with Odudu becoming the third celebrity to be confirmed after McFly’s Tom Fletcher and comedian Robert Webb.
Odudu is no stranger to shiny-floor shows – having served as both a presenter and a contestant on various popular programmes, but will she have what it takes to lift the Glitterball trophy?
Read on for everything you need to know about AJ Odudu.
Who is AJ Odudu?
Age: 33
Instagram: ajodudu
Twitter: AJOdudu
Job: TV presenter
Partnered with: TBC
AJ Odudu has vast experiences across a range of presenting gigs, with early TV roles including co-hosting six-part series The Almost Perfect Guide to Life with Reggie Yates all the way back in 2009.
AJ’s Strictly journey
On joining Strictly, Aj said: “I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and I’m so glad I can finally tell my mum. Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon! I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!”