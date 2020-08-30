The final saw Justine, Victoria, Dara and George go head-to-head, each one representing a different coach from the expert judging panel comprised of Pixie Lott, Will.i.am, Paloma Faith and McFly's Danny Jones.

Each contestant delivered a solo performance, before returning to the stage later in the programme for a powerful duet with their mentor.

George and Danny covered Bruce Springsteen's Born to Run, Dara and Paloma sang Motown classic Ain't No Mountain High Enough, Will performed his Black Eyed Peas hit Where Is the Love? with Victoria, and Justine and Pixie chose Don't Worry 'bout a Thing by Stevie Wonder.

Then, it was down to the virtual audience (watching via livestream) to submit their votes and decide the winner of this year's competition.

Ultimately, they settled on Justine Afante, who had wowed them with a version of Listen, a song from the Dreamgirls soundtrack popularised by Beyoncé.

Justine was thrilled by the news, saying: "I am in so much shock... They were all so good and I didn't think I was going to be the one."

The winner of The Voice Kids receives a £30,000 bursary to continue their music education, as well as a luxury holiday to Florida with their family.

This year, in light of how difficult the coronavirus pandemic has been, the producers are giving all four finalists the brilliant trip to Florida, as soon as it is safe for them to travel.

It was an uplifting end to an unconventional final for The Voice Kids, which was forced to alter its format in order to remain compliant with social distancing guidelines.

