Meet Ugo Monye: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and former rugby player

September is almost here and we now have a complete Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, which means we can finally start to get excited about the upcoming series.

Advertisement

Over the past two weeks, a number of surprising celebrities have been revealed to be part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, from McFly’s Tom Fletcher and comedian Robert Webb, to TV presenter Judi Love and Olympian Adam Peaty.

Former rugby player Ugo Monye became the fifteenth and final celebrity to join the Strictly line-up yesterday, with the pundit announcing his participation in the upcoming series on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan – but who is Ugo Monye?

Read on for everything you need to know about Ugo Monye – the Strictly Come Dancing contestant.

Who is Ugo Monye?

Getty

Age: 38

Job: Broadcaster and former rugby player

Ugo Monye is best known for his impressive rugby union career, which spanned from 2002 until 2015. Monye played for Harlequins for over 10 years, winning both the second division, the Premiership title and the European Rugby Challenge Cup whilst on the team.

He played for England from 2009 and retired in 2015, after which he became a broadcaster, hosting rugby coverage for BT Sport, ITV and the BBC 5 Live Rugby Union Weekly podcast. He was recently named one of the new team captains on BBC One’s A Question of Sport.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What has Ugo said about joining Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Monye broke his Strictly Come Dancing news on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, with the rugby pundit becoming the fifteenth and final contestant to join the line-up.

“What a dream come true! Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

“My two beautiful daughters never had a chance to see me on the rugby pitch, so to know they can watch me waltzing and twirling every week is really special to me. I love an outfit at the best of times, so bring on the sequins!”

Strictly is expected to return to the BBC in Autumn 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.