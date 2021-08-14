Meet Ugo Monye: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and former rugby player
Everything you need to know about the latest rugby star to join the Strictly 2021 line-up.

September is almost here and we now have a complete Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, which means we can finally start to get excited about the upcoming series.
Over the past two weeks, a number of surprising celebrities have been revealed to be part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, from McFly’s Tom Fletcher and comedian Robert Webb, to TV presenter Judi Love and Olympian Adam Peaty.
Former rugby player Ugo Monye became the fifteenth and final celebrity to join the Strictly line-up yesterday, with the pundit announcing his participation in the upcoming series on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan – but who is Ugo Monye?
Read on for everything you need to know about Ugo Monye – the Strictly Come Dancing contestant.
Who is Ugo Monye?
Age: 38
Job: Broadcaster and former rugby player
Ugo Monye is best known for his impressive rugby union career, which spanned from 2002 until 2015. Monye played for Harlequins for over 10 years, winning both the second division, the Premiership title and the European Rugby Challenge Cup whilst on the team.
He played for England from 2009 and retired in 2015, after which he became a broadcaster, hosting rugby coverage for BT Sport, ITV and the BBC 5 Live Rugby Union Weekly podcast. He was recently named one of the new team captains on BBC One’s A Question of Sport.
What has Ugo said about joining Strictly Come Dancing 2021?
Monye broke his Strictly Come Dancing news on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, with the rugby pundit becoming the fifteenth and final contestant to join the line-up.
“What a dream come true! Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves,” he said in a statement.
“My two beautiful daughters never had a chance to see me on the rugby pitch, so to know they can watch me waltzing and twirling every week is really special to me. I love an outfit at the best of times, so bring on the sequins!”