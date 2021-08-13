Meet Judi Love: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and Loose Women presenter

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up is shaping to be one of the most exciting yet, with Loose Women panellist Judi Love announces as the fourteenth name to join the dancefloor.

Advertisement

The TV presenter and comedian broke the news on Loose Women on Friday 13th August.

She’s got some tough competition when it comes to impressing the Strictly Come Dancing judges, however, with Olympian Adam Peaty, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis – Strictly’s first deaf contestant – and Bake-Off winner John Whaite also in the line-up.

So who is Judi Love? Read on for everything you need to know about Judi Love as she prepares for her Strictly Come Dancing debut.

Who is Judi Love?

Age: 41

Job: Comedian and TV presenter

Instagram: @1JudiLove

Twitter: @1JudiLove

Judi joined the Loose Women in 2020, having carved a successful career in stand-up and amassed a huge social media following with her online comedy sketches.

Her prolific career spans appearances in many popular shows, including Celebrity Masterchef, of which she was a finalist.

Other high-profile TV appearances include The Jonathan Ross Show, 8 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown, Celebrity Juice, This Morning, and This Is My House.

Stay updated with the cha cha chat. Get all the latest Strictly news sent to your inbox. Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Thanks, you are now signed up to our Strictly newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What has Judi said about joining Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Speaking of joining the Strictly line-up, Judi said: “I think I am still in shock that I will be part of this amazing show. I’ve watched it for many years and admired the phenomenal abilities of these dancers and celebrities that have taken part and dedicated themselves to learning a new craft.

“I’m truly looking forward to pushing myself in something that I could have only dreamed of doing and now it’s actually coming true! I can’t lie I’m soooo nervous but excited at the same time.”

Advertisement

Strictly is expected to return to the BBC in Autumn 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.