Meet Nina Wadia: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and former EastEnders star

It’s shaping up to be another terrific series of Strictly Come Dancing – and one of the latest names to join the line-up is EastEnders star Nina Wadia.

The actress, who is also known for her roles on Goodness Gracious Me and Still Open All Hours, confirmed that she was taking part during an appearance on Lorraine on 12th August – becoming the eleventh contestant to be revealed.

She will face competition from the likes of Tilly Ramsay, Dan Walker, Katie McGlynn and the rest of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up.

But does she have what it takes to go all the way to lift the Glitterball trophy?

Here’s everything you need to know about Nina Wadia.

Who is Nina Wadia?

Age: 52

Job: Actress

Instagram: @Nina.Wadia

Twitter: @Nina_Wadia

Nina is an actress and sometimes TV presenter, best known for playing Zainab Masood on EastEnders for six years between 2007 and 2013 – a role which saw her win two British Soap Awards, for Best Onscreen Partnership and Best Comedy.

Her other well-known roles include being part of the main ensemble for the BBC Two sketch show Goodness Gracious Me and starring as Mrs. Hussein in the first four series of Open All Hours spin-off Still Open All Hours.

She’s also appeared in guest roles in a number of British TV staples, including Doctor Who, Death in Paradise and Holby City, in addition to having served as a panellist on Loose Women and as a regular presenter on BBC One’s Sunday Morning Live.

She received an OBE in the 2021 New Year’s Honours List for her services to charity and entertainment.

What has Nina said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?

Nina has said that she’s “scared” about taking part in the series, telling Christine Lampard on Lorraine, ““I like dancing like no one’s watching. So we just need to blindfold the judges and I’ll win!”

And asked why she wanted to take part she added, “I just want to grab life by the balls and enjoy it!”

