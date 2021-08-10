Meet Katie McGlynn: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and former Coronation Street star

Actress Katie McGylnn has joined the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up.

The 28-year-old, who is best known for her role as Sinead Tinker in ITV soap Coronation Street, will make her Strictly Come Dancing debut when the show returns for the 19th series later this year.

She’ll compete against the likes of AJ Odudu, Sara Davies, John Whaite and more, but does she have what it takes to lift the Glitterball trophy?

Here’s everything you need to know about Katie McGylnn, including what she had to say about signing up for the BBC dance competition.

Who is Katie McGylnn?

Age: 28

Job: Actress

Instagram: @katiexmcglynn

Twitter: @KatiexMcGlynn

Katie McGylnn is an actress. She was a regular in Waterloo Road and appeared in BBC One dramas The Syndicate and Moving On. She’s best known for playing Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street from 2013 to 2020. In 2020, she was nominated for a BAFTA and won a National Television Award for Best Serial Drama Performance and currently stars in Hollyoaks as mysterious newcomer Becky Quentin.

Channel 4

What has Katie said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?

Katie can’t wait to get into some sequins, saying in a statement: “It’s been so hard keeping it a secret, but I can finally say that I’m getting ready to shake my shimmy and become part of the Strictly family! I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way.”

She added: “Although I do get to have so much fun as an actress, a lot of my roles have involved quite serious and challenging storylines, so I’m fully ready to let my hair down and do something different, even if it is completely outside of my comfort zone. I can’t promise that I’ll be the best, but I’m going to give it 110 per cent on the dance floor! As long as I don’t fall over I’ll be happy.”

Strictly is expected to return to the BBC in Autumn 2021.