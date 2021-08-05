Meet Tom Fletcher: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and McFly star

Musician Tom Fletcher was the first celebrity to be announced for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

He is one of the 15 contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, as the show returns to a full series this year.

Best known for being the lead vocalist and guitarist of pop band McFly, Tom is quite the performer. But will it translate to the dance floor?

Here’s everything you need to know about Tom Fletcher as he makes his Strictly debut.

Who is Tom Fletcher?

Age: 36

Job: Musician and author

Instagram: @tomfletcher

Twitter: @TomFletcher

Tom Fletcher is an author, composer, musician, singer and songwriter.

He is one of the lead vocalists and rhythm guitarist of English pop rock band McFly, alongside Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd.

Alongside his music career, Tom is also one of the UK’s bestselling authors for children, with his books, including The Christmasaurus, The Creakers and There’s a Monster in Your Book, going on to be translated into over 30 languages.

Tom’s group member Harry Judd famously won the ninth series of Strictly in 2011, so could Tom follow in his footsteps and take home the Glitterball this year? Only time will tell…

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What has Tom said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?

Tom was announced as part of the Strictly line-up on Wednesday, 4th August during an episode of The One Show.

Speaking of his new signing, he said: “I think the fact that I’m actually going to be dancing on Strictly this year has only just started to sink in while I’m writing this! I’m incredibly excited, of course, but also totally terrified!

Advertisement

“My kids were excited too until I started showing them my best dad-dancing in the kitchen. I’m not sure how far they’ll get me in the competition but I can’t wait to add some new moves to my embarrassing dad-dancing repertoire.”

It’s happening! Bring on the spray tan and sequins 🕺 https://t.co/Jps4RCE9Rb — Tom Fletcher (@TomFletcher) August 4, 2021

Strictly is expected to return to the BBC in Autumn 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.