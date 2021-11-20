Russell Crowe makes surprise Strictly Come Dancing cameo to support Tom Fletcher
The big-screen Javert appeared during Musicals Week via video call.
Published:
It might be Musicals Week, but we didn’t see this cameo coming – none other than Russell Crowe made a brief appearance on Strictly Come Dancing this week.
Crowe appeared via a pre-recorded video message to voice his support for Tom Fletcher.
Tom and his professional partner Amy Dowden danced to On My Own from Les Miserables and while their routine received a mixed reaction from the judges, who criticised the lack of emotion in the routine and awarded a total of 31 points.
Such a special routine for Tom and Amy, with all the magic of the West End 💖 #Strictly@TomFletcher @dowden_amy pic.twitter.com/OfCoLjNh3S— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 20, 2021
But the McFly star was buoyed by a surprise message from Crowe, who of course played Javert in the 2021 film version of Les Miserables.
“I hear you’ve succumbed to your passion for dancing and I also hear you’re doing very well,” said Crowe, offering words of support to the pair.
“The bottom line is – all the best, mate. Good luck with it, have fun.”
Maybe Russell himself could be convinced to take to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2022? We would like to see it.
Earlier in the night, AJ Odudu earned a near-perfect score of 38 after she and partner Kai Widdrington impressed the judges with a stylish waltz to the song Edelweiss from The Sound of Music.
