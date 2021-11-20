The Radio Times logo
  4. Russell Crowe makes surprise Strictly Come Dancing cameo to support Tom Fletcher

The big-screen Javert appeared during Musicals Week via video call.

Published:

It might be Musicals Week, but we didn’t see this cameo coming – none other than Russell Crowe made a brief appearance on Strictly Come Dancing this week.

Crowe appeared via a pre-recorded video message to voice his support for Tom Fletcher.

Tom and his professional partner Amy Dowden danced to On My Own from Les Miserables and while their routine received a mixed reaction from the judges, who criticised the lack of emotion in the routine and awarded a total of 31 points.

But the McFly star was buoyed by a surprise message from Crowe, who of course played Javert in the 2021 film version of Les Miserables.

“I hear you’ve succumbed to your passion for dancing and I also hear you’re doing very well,” said Crowe, offering words of support to the pair.

“The bottom line is – all the best, mate. Good luck with it, have fun.”

Maybe Russell himself could be convinced to take to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2022? We would like to see it.

Earlier in the night, AJ Odudu earned a near-perfect score of 38 after she and partner Kai Widdrington impressed the judges with a stylish waltz to the song Edelweiss from The Sound of Music.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight. 

