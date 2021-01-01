How to vote in Strictly Come Dancing 2021 online and by phone
All the instructions and information you need to make sure you can vote for your favourite couple on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing 2021.
The race for the Glitterball trophy is underway on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 and the contestants have all now performed in front of the judges for the first time.
We have a couple of new Strictly Come Dancing professionals this year, with new dancers Kai Widdrington and Nikita Kuzmin joining the line-up and long-server Anton Du Beke taking up a place on the panel full-time – he replaces Bruno who is unable to travel due to COVID restrictions.
And of course, a whole bunch of new celebrities are getting their sparkle on as part of this years Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up. But as for who stays and who goes, that will be partly determined by the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard and who tops that is up to you – so get ready to vote for your favourite!
Here’s how you can vote on Strictly Come Dancing.
How to vote online for Strictly Come Dancing
First of all, you’ll need to register to vote online – or if you have BBC account already set up from last year, you can just sign in.
Waltz on over to the Strictly homepage. When the vote is open the link to vote will appear at the top of the page.
The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Select the button next to their names and click “vote now” to submit your choice.
And you’re able to vote more than once, although there is an upper limit on how many times you can vote per episode.
When will the vote open?
Voting opens when every couple has performed and, like every year, that vote is not open for long so make you cast yours quickly!
Is it free to vote online for Strictly?
Yes it’s free! There is no charge for voting online.
What are the Strictly Come Dancing phone voting numbers?
To vote by phone, these are the numbers to add onto the end for each performer. So it is 09015 2252 and then…
- Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec (05)
- Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin (04)
- AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington (14)
- John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (08)
- Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu (11)
- Robert Webb and Diane Buswell (03)
- Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova (10)
- Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (09)
- Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima (02)
- Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse (06)
- Greg Wise and Karen Hauer (15)
- Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez (12)
- Adam Peaty and Katya Jones (01)
- Nina Wadia and Neil Jones (07)
How much does it cost to vote for Strictly by phone?
Costs vary – see the BBC’s Terms and Conditions for full details.
Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6 pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.