How to vote in Strictly Come Dancing 2021 online and by phone

The race for the Glitterball trophy is underway on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 and the contestants have all now performed in front of the judges for the first time.

We have a couple of new Strictly Come Dancing professionals this year, with new dancers Kai Widdrington and Nikita Kuzmin joining the line-up and long-server Anton Du Beke taking up a place on the panel full-time – he replaces Bruno who is unable to travel due to COVID restrictions.

And of course, a whole bunch of new celebrities are getting their sparkle on as part of this years Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up. But as for who stays and who goes, that will be partly determined by the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard and who tops that is up to you – so get ready to vote for your favourite!

Here’s how you can vote on Strictly Come Dancing.

How to vote online for Strictly Come Dancing

First of all, you’ll need to register to vote online – or if you have BBC account already set up from last year, you can just sign in.

Waltz on over to the Strictly homepage. When the vote is open the link to vote will appear at the top of the page.

The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Select the button next to their names and click “vote now” to submit your choice.

And you’re able to vote more than once, although there is an upper limit on how many times you can vote per episode.

When will the vote open?

Voting opens when every couple has performed and, like every year, that vote is not open for long so make you cast yours quickly!

Is it free to vote online for Strictly?

Yes it’s free! There is no charge for voting online.

What are the Strictly Come Dancing phone voting numbers?

To vote by phone, these are the numbers to add onto the end for each performer. So it is 09015 2252 and then…

