Dan Walker could make Strictly Come Dancing final, says Craig Revel Horwood

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood revealed his predictions for the final during an appearance on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show this morning (2nd December).

Chatting to former Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two host Zoe, the sharp-tongued show stalwart said he believes both John Whaite and AJ Odudu deserve to be in the final based on their dance prowess.

However, he also thinks underdog Dan Walker stands a good chance of making it to the last live show and a shot at the Glitterball.

“Dan has actually sent me a message this morning,” Zoe said. “He’s listening with his professional partner Nadia Bychkova – good morning to both of them.

“Dan says, ‘Tell Craig I love him and that I hope he is ready for our tango.’ Dan loves the tango.”

“Well I’m pleased about that,” Craig replied. “You need to love it, darling, to make good of it. I’m praying for him, I really am.”

Zoe went on to note that Craig has given the BBC Breakfast presenter “quite a hard time” during the course of his Strictly journey this series.

“I have given him a hard time but then he’s up against amazing people,” the Strictly judge replied. “I mean there’s John, Rose [Ayling-Ellis] – all extraordinary – AJ, Rhys [Stephenson] – it’s just insane the level of talent this year. If I was a celebrity, I would not be wanting to be on it this year.”

When asked who he thinks will make it to the final three, Craig said: “The people who I think professionally as a judge deserve to be in there: of course AJ, who I absolutely love, John and Johannes [Radebe] of course, and I think the audience will decide the rest.

“You know, Rose is amazing, they are all so good. Let’s see what Dan actually brings to the table this weekend ‘cause that could turn the tide, darling, in his favour,” he predicted.

Dan has struggled a little to keep up with the calibre of his competitors on Strictly so far, but has not gone without praise from the judges.

Last weekend and the show before, he received his highest scores yet, being awarded 31 points by the judges.

On Saturday, he and the other remaining members of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up will battle it out for a place in the semi-final.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:40pm on BBC One. The results show airs Sunday at 7:20pm on BBC One.