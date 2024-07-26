Presenters Alex Jones and Roman Kemp announced that The One Show would be taking a short hiatus while the Olympics is on air, with Katy Perry being their final guest.

Announcing the break, presenter Roman Kemp told viewers: "Thanks so much to Katy Perry. Enjoy the Olympics, see you on the 12th August!"

The One Show's usual schedule is airing each weekday at 7pm. It is hosted by Alex Jones, Roman Kemp, Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Keating, but the presenters will be taking a short "summer break" during this time.

More like this

"Bye, have a nice summer," Jenas said following Kemp's announcement.

Read more:

The One Show was previously taken off air back in July for a week during the the BBC's coverage of Wimbledon 2024.

The BBC returns once more to bring live coverage of the Olympics to viewers at home, however it isn't the main broadcaster of the event, as discovery+ also cinched the rights for Paris 2024.

But while it won't have live coverage of every event, there will be plenty to catch up on across different BBC platforms.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.