Team sports tend to need more time to complete their events, with additional recovery time required between, for example, football matches.

RadioTimes.com brings you our pick of the action from the Olympics today, including TV details, timings and expert analysis from some of the biggest names in the business.

What's on at the Olympics today? Wednesday 24th July

All UK time. Subject to change.

More like this

From 2pm on discovery+

Reigning men's champions Brazil will not touch down in France to defend their title after failing to qualify for the tournament. They were defeated 1-0 by rivals Argentina in a crucial qualifier.

2020 runners-up Spain have a shot at redemption and will get the tournament under way with the very first action of the Olympic Games 2024, less than two weeks after their men's senior team won Euro 2024.

Rugby Sevens: Men's pool stage

From 2:20pm on BBC iPlayer/discovery+

Australia face Samoa in the first of 12 rugby sevens matches taking place on the opening day of the Games. Host nation France are also in action as they face the United States at 3:30pm UK time.

Fiji clinched gold in Tokyo after toppling New Zealand in the final showdown. Team GB finished fourth after being defeated by Argentina in the bronze medal match.

The new issue of Radio Times magazine is out now – subscribe to Radio Times here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.