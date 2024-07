There are thousands of hours of terrific competition to come, with BBC and discovery+ set to guide the nation through all the biggest moments – and niche interests – with 329 medal events to be fought over across 32 sports.

It's hard to believe, but the last Olympic Games hosted in a European time zone was London 2012, with the previous two editions hosted by Brazil and Japan.

The UK-friendly timings in France mean millions more British fans will be able to tune in for the Games without resorting to super early – or even late – alarm clocks.

RadioTimes.com brings you the ultimate TV guide to watching the Olympics 2024, including channel details, live stream information and more.

How to watch the Olympics on TV and live stream online

discovery+ and Eurosport will be the predominant broadcaster of the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

Every single minute of Olympics action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

The BBC also boasts TV rights throughout the Games, but is restricted to one live channel, plus one live stream online.

The company will broadcast over 250 hours of action with BBC One or BBC Two to broadcast the best of the live action each day, with that coverage plus an extra online feed to be made available on BBC iPlayer.

Olympics TV schedule

All UK time. All subject to change.

Wednesday 24th July

discovery+/Eurosport

2pm – 10pm – men’s football and men's rugby sevens – discovery+/Eurosport

BBC

2:20pm – 9:05pm – men’s rugby sevens – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

Thursday 25th July

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

12:50pm – 4:05pm & 6:50pm – 10:05pm – men’s rugby sevens – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

Friday 26th July

discovery+/Eurosport/BBC

Opening ceremony

5:45pm – 10:00pm – discovery+/Eurosport/BBC One, BBC iPlayer and Red Button

Day 1: Saturday 27th July

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

7:20am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:15pm – 6:10pm – BBC One

6:10pm – 6:30pm – BBC Two

6:30pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 2: Sunday 28th July

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

7:20am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 12:45pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 6:25pm - BBC Two

6:25pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 3: Monday 29th July

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

7:20am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 4: Tuesday 30th July

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

6:45am – 11:00am – BBC One

6:45am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

11:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 5: Wednesday 31st July

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

6:45am – 11:00am – BBC One

6:45am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

11:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 6: Thursday 1st August

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

6:20am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 7: Friday 2nd August

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

7:20am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 8: Saturday 3rd August

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

6:50am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:15pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 6:20pm – BBC Two

6:20pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 9: Sunday 4th August

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

7:20am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:15pm – 5:00pm – BBC One

5:25pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 10: Monday 5th August

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

6:45am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

6:45am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 11: Tuesday 6th August

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

7:45am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 12: Wednesday 7th August

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

6:15am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 13: Thursday 8th August

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

6:20am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 14: Friday 9th August

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

6:20am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 15: Saturday 10th August

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

6:45am – 1:15pm – BBC One

6:45am – 10:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

1:30pm – 5:30pm – BBC One

5:30pm – 5:50pm – BBC Two

5:50pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 16: Sunday 11th August

discovery+/Eurosport

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

BBC

6:50am – 1:15pm – BBC One

6:50am – 6:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

1:30pm – 5:35pm – BBC One

Closing ceremony

7:25pm – 10:30pm – BBC One

