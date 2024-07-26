They will show every single minute of every single event live across their online platform, with over 3,200 hours of drama to be live streamed.

Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

BBC will offer a compact, quality package of live coverage with two live feeds per day, all day, every day.

Underpinning both offerings will be stellar casts of expert voices, familiar faces and ultimate authorities on every sport across the Games.

RadioTimes.com brings you the cast of Olympics 2024 presenters and commentators working across the BBC and discovery+.

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Olympics 2024 presenters

Presenters

Clare Balding

Gabby Logan

Hazel Irvine

Isa Guha

Jeanette Kwakye

JJ Chalmers

Mark Chapman

Athletics

Experts: Jessica Ennis-Hill, Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis

Jessica Ennis-Hill, Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis Commentators: Steve Cram, Andrew Cotter, Steve Backley, Colin Jackson, Paula Radcliffe, Jaz Sawyers

Steve Cram, Andrew Cotter, Steve Backley, Colin Jackson, Paula Radcliffe, Jaz Sawyers Reporter: Sarah Mulkerrins

Badminton

Commentators: Sam Smith, Simon Reed

BMX

Commentators: Ed Leigh, Tim Warwood

Boxing

Expert: Nicola Adams

Nicola Adams Commentators: Ronald McIntosh, Richie Woodhall

Ronald McIntosh, Richie Woodhall Reporter: Andy Stevenson

Canoeing

Commentators: Patrick Winterton, Helen Reeves

Patrick Winterton, Helen Reeves Reporter: Matthew Pinsent

Climbing

Commentators: Ed Leigh, Mike Langley

Ed Leigh, Mike Langley Reporter: Tim Warwood

Cycling (track and road)

Experts: Chris Hoy, Laura Kenny

Chris Hoy, Laura Kenny Commentators: Chris Boardman, Simon Brotherton

Chris Boardman, Simon Brotherton Reporter: Jill Douglas

Diving

Experts: Tonia Couch, Fred Sirieix

Tonia Couch, Fred Sirieix Commentators: Kat Downes, Leon Taylor

Equestrian

Commentators: Nick Luck, Andy Austin, Tina Cook, Bobby Hayler

Nick Luck, Andy Austin, Tina Cook, Bobby Hayler Reporter: Rishi Persad

Gymnastics

Expert: Beth Tweddle

Beth Tweddle Commentators: Matt Baker, Craig Heap, Christine Still

Matt Baker, Craig Heap, Christine Still Reporter: Betty Glover

Hockey

Commentators: Matt Chilton, Simon Mason, Kate Richardson-Walsh

Mountain biking

Commentator: Matt Payne

Rowing

Expert: Katherine Grainger

Katherine Grainger Commentators: Katie Smith, Moe Sbihi

Katie Smith, Moe Sbihi Reporter: Matthew Pinsent

Sailing

Commentators: Niall Myant, Shirley Robertson

Niall Myant, Shirley Robertson Reporter: Shirley Robertson

Shooting

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

Skateboarding

Commentators: Ed Leigh, Marc Churchill

Ed Leigh, Marc Churchill Reporter: Tim Warwood

Swimming

Experts: Rebecca Adlington, Mark Foster

Rebecca Adlington, Mark Foster Commentators: Andy Jameson, Adrian Moorhouse

Andy Jameson, Adrian Moorhouse Reporter: Sharron Davies

Table Tennis

Commentators: Sam Smith, Simon Reed

Taekwondo

Expert: Bianca Cook

Tennis

Commentators: Sam Smith, Simon Reed

Triathlon

Expert: Vicky Holland

Vicky Holland Commentators: Matt Chilton, Annie Emmerson

Other

Qasa Alom, Andy Stevenson

Presenters

Orla Chennaoui

Craig Doyle

Laura Woods

Cycling

Expert: Adam Blythe

Climbing

Expert: Shauna Coxsey

Rowing

Expert: James Cracknell

Diving

Expert: Tom Daley

Boxing

Expert: Carl Frampton

Rugby Sevens

Expert: Ugo Monye

Taekwondo

Expert: Lutalo Muhammad

Athletics

Experts: Stef Reid, Iwan Thomas

Tennis

Expert: Laura Robson

Cycling

Expert: Joanna Rowsell

Swimming

Experts: Ellie Simmonds, Lizzie Simmonds

Gymnastics

Expert: Nile Wilson

Reporters

Radzi Chinyanganya

Reshmin Chowdhury

Caroline de Moraes

Jaydee Dyer

Becky Ives

Kate Mason

Matt Smith

Rachel Stringer

Laura Winter

