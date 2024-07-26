Olympics 2024 presenters on BBC and discovery+: Meet the pundits and commentators
Meet the presenters, experts and commentators set to guide you through the action at the Olympic Games in 2024.
The Olympic Games has arrived, and fans across the nation are spoiled for choice when it comes to broadcast options over the course of Paris 2024.
discovery+ will be the primary broadcaster of the Games after Warner Bros Discovery struck a deal to become the major rights holder in the UK.
They will show every single minute of every single event live across their online platform, with over 3,200 hours of drama to be live streamed.
- Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts
BBC will offer a compact, quality package of live coverage with two live feeds per day, all day, every day.
Underpinning both offerings will be stellar casts of expert voices, familiar faces and ultimate authorities on every sport across the Games.
RadioTimes.com brings you the cast of Olympics 2024 presenters and commentators working across the BBC and discovery+.
Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.
Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage
Olympics 2024 presenters
BBC Olympics presenters and commentators
Presenters
- Clare Balding
- Gabby Logan
- Hazel Irvine
- Isa Guha
- Jeanette Kwakye
- JJ Chalmers
- Mark Chapman
Athletics
- Experts: Jessica Ennis-Hill, Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis
- Commentators: Steve Cram, Andrew Cotter, Steve Backley, Colin Jackson, Paula Radcliffe, Jaz Sawyers
- Reporter: Sarah Mulkerrins
Badminton
- Commentators: Sam Smith, Simon Reed
BMX
- Commentators: Ed Leigh, Tim Warwood
Boxing
- Expert: Nicola Adams
- Commentators: Ronald McIntosh, Richie Woodhall
- Reporter: Andy Stevenson
Canoeing
- Commentators: Patrick Winterton, Helen Reeves
- Reporter: Matthew Pinsent
Climbing
- Commentators: Ed Leigh, Mike Langley
- Reporter: Tim Warwood
Cycling (track and road)
- Experts: Chris Hoy, Laura Kenny
- Commentators: Chris Boardman, Simon Brotherton
- Reporter: Jill Douglas
Diving
- Experts: Tonia Couch, Fred Sirieix
- Commentators: Kat Downes, Leon Taylor
Equestrian
- Commentators: Nick Luck, Andy Austin, Tina Cook, Bobby Hayler
- Reporter: Rishi Persad
Gymnastics
- Expert: Beth Tweddle
- Commentators: Matt Baker, Craig Heap, Christine Still
- Reporter: Betty Glover
Hockey
- Commentators: Matt Chilton, Simon Mason, Kate Richardson-Walsh
Mountain biking
- Commentator: Matt Payne
Rowing
- Expert: Katherine Grainger
- Commentators: Katie Smith, Moe Sbihi
- Reporter: Matthew Pinsent
Sailing
- Commentators: Niall Myant, Shirley Robertson
- Reporter: Shirley Robertson
Shooting
- Reporter: Lewis Coombes
Skateboarding
- Commentators: Ed Leigh, Marc Churchill
- Reporter: Tim Warwood
Swimming
- Experts: Rebecca Adlington, Mark Foster
- Commentators: Andy Jameson, Adrian Moorhouse
- Reporter: Sharron Davies
Table Tennis
- Commentators: Sam Smith, Simon Reed
Taekwondo
- Expert: Bianca Cook
Tennis
- Commentators: Sam Smith, Simon Reed
Triathlon
- Expert: Vicky Holland
- Commentators: Matt Chilton, Annie Emmerson
Other
- Qasa Alom, Andy Stevenson
discovery+ Olympics presenters and commentators
Presenters
- Orla Chennaoui
- Craig Doyle
- Laura Woods
Cycling
- Expert: Adam Blythe
Climbing
- Expert: Shauna Coxsey
Rowing
- Expert: James Cracknell
Diving
- Expert: Tom Daley
Boxing
- Expert: Carl Frampton
Rugby Sevens
- Expert: Ugo Monye
Taekwondo
- Expert: Lutalo Muhammad
Athletics
- Experts: Stef Reid, Iwan Thomas
Tennis
- Expert: Laura Robson
Cycling
- Expert: Joanna Rowsell
Swimming
- Experts: Ellie Simmonds, Lizzie Simmonds
Gymnastics
- Expert: Nile Wilson
Reporters
- Radzi Chinyanganya
- Reshmin Chowdhury
- Caroline de Moraes
- Jaydee Dyer
- Becky Ives
- Kate Mason
- Matt Smith
- Rachel Stringer
- Laura Winter
