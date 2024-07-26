The Olympic Games has arrived, and fans across the nation are spoiled for choice when it comes to broadcast options over the course of Paris 2024.

discovery+ will be the primary broadcaster of the Games after Warner Bros Discovery struck a deal to become the major rights holder in the UK.

They will show every single minute of every single event live across their online platform, with over 3,200 hours of drama to be live streamed.

BBC will offer a compact, quality package of live coverage with two live feeds per day, all day, every day.

Underpinning both offerings will be stellar casts of expert voices, familiar faces and ultimate authorities on every sport across the Games.

RadioTimes.com brings you the cast of Olympics 2024 presenters and commentators working across the BBC and discovery+.

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage

Olympics 2024 presenters

BBC Olympics presenters and commentators

Presenters

  • Clare Balding
  • Gabby Logan
  • Hazel Irvine
  • Isa Guha
  • Jeanette Kwakye
  • JJ Chalmers
  • Mark Chapman

Athletics

  • Experts: Jessica Ennis-Hill, Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis
  • Commentators: Steve Cram, Andrew Cotter, Steve Backley, Colin Jackson, Paula Radcliffe, Jaz Sawyers
  • Reporter: Sarah Mulkerrins

Badminton

  • Commentators: Sam Smith, Simon Reed

BMX

  • Commentators: Ed Leigh, Tim Warwood

Boxing

  • Expert: Nicola Adams
  • Commentators: Ronald McIntosh, Richie Woodhall
  • Reporter: Andy Stevenson

Canoeing

  • Commentators: Patrick Winterton, Helen Reeves
  • Reporter: Matthew Pinsent

Climbing

  • Commentators: Ed Leigh, Mike Langley
  • Reporter: Tim Warwood

Cycling (track and road)

  • Experts: Chris Hoy, Laura Kenny
  • Commentators: Chris Boardman, Simon Brotherton
  • Reporter: Jill Douglas

Diving

  • Experts: Tonia Couch, Fred Sirieix
  • Commentators: Kat Downes, Leon Taylor

Equestrian

  • Commentators: Nick Luck, Andy Austin, Tina Cook, Bobby Hayler
  • Reporter: Rishi Persad

Gymnastics

  • Expert: Beth Tweddle
  • Commentators: Matt Baker, Craig Heap, Christine Still
  • Reporter: Betty Glover

Hockey

  • Commentators: Matt Chilton, Simon Mason, Kate Richardson-Walsh

Mountain biking

  • Commentator: Matt Payne

Rowing

  • Expert: Katherine Grainger
  • Commentators: Katie Smith, Moe Sbihi
  • Reporter: Matthew Pinsent

Sailing

  • Commentators: Niall Myant, Shirley Robertson
  • Reporter: Shirley Robertson

Shooting

  • Reporter: Lewis Coombes

Skateboarding

  • Commentators: Ed Leigh, Marc Churchill
  • Reporter: Tim Warwood

Swimming

  • Experts: Rebecca Adlington, Mark Foster
  • Commentators: Andy Jameson, Adrian Moorhouse
  • Reporter: Sharron Davies

Table Tennis

  • Commentators: Sam Smith, Simon Reed

Taekwondo

  • Expert: Bianca Cook

Tennis

  • Commentators: Sam Smith, Simon Reed

Triathlon

  • Expert: Vicky Holland
  • Commentators: Matt Chilton, Annie Emmerson

Other

  • Qasa Alom, Andy Stevenson

discovery+ Olympics presenters and commentators

Presenters

  • Orla Chennaoui
  • Craig Doyle
  • Laura Woods

Cycling

  • Expert: Adam Blythe

Climbing

  • Expert: Shauna Coxsey

Rowing

  • Expert: James Cracknell

Diving

  • Expert: Tom Daley

Boxing

  • Expert: Carl Frampton

Rugby Sevens

  • Expert: Ugo Monye

Taekwondo

  • Expert: Lutalo Muhammad

Athletics

  • Experts: Stef Reid, Iwan Thomas

Tennis

  • Expert: Laura Robson

Cycling

  • Expert: Joanna Rowsell

Swimming

  • Experts: Ellie Simmonds, Lizzie Simmonds

Gymnastics

  • Expert: Nile Wilson

Reporters

  • Radzi Chinyanganya
  • Reshmin Chowdhury
  • Caroline de Moraes
  • Jaydee Dyer
  • Becky Ives
  • Kate Mason
  • Matt Smith
  • Rachel Stringer
  • Laura Winter
