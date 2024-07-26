As for the BBC, its live coverage will be presented by Adrian Chiles, Mark Chapman, Tony Livesey, Eleanor Oldroyd and Kelly Cates.

Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

Olympians Victoria Pendleton, Louis Smith, Steve Parry, Karen Pickering and Jess Eddie are among the sporting stars providing insight and analysis.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the ways you can listen to Olympics 2024 action via radio and online.

More like this

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators

Olympics 2024 on radio

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of matches throughout the Olympics 2024 across its radio platforms.

Coverage will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

Listen to Olympics 2024 online

Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices - from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Olympics 2024 radio schedule

With so much going on at the Olympic Games, schedules are likely to shift and reshape throughout the course of every day.

However, each BBC radio channel – 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra – will broadcast live coverage of the highlight events between 10am and 10pm all day, every day.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.