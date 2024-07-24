Whether you're a diehard fan or just a casual viewer, sometimes all it takes is just one race, bout, or routine to get you hooked – with something among the wonderful and, occasionally, weird events on offer for everyone.

That's the magic of the games. You might be a Sailing superfan, a Diving devotee, or an Equestrian enthusiast in waiting, you just don't know it yet!

The Paris 2024 programme is stuffed full of sports to get your teeth into – and there's even a brand new event, as Breaking will be included in the Olympics for the very first time.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of sports and disciplines on show at the Olympic Games in 2024.

Full list of Olympics 2024 sports

Aquatics (Artistic swimming, Diving, Marathon swimming, Swimming, Water polo)

(Artistic swimming, Diving, Marathon swimming, Swimming, Water polo) Archery

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball (Basketball, 3x3 Basketball)

(Basketball, 3x3 Basketball) Boxing

Breaking

Canoeing (Slalom, Sprint)

(Slalom, Sprint) Cycling (BMX freestyle, BMX racing, Mountain biking, Road, Track)

(BMX freestyle, BMX racing, Mountain biking, Road, Track) Equestrian (Dressage, Eventing, Jumping)

(Dressage, Eventing, Jumping) Fencing

Field hockey

Football

Golf

Gymnastics (Artistic, Rhythmic, Trampoline)

(Artistic, Rhythmic, Trampoline) Handball

Judo

Modern pentathlon

Rowing

Rugby sevens

Sailing

Shooting

Skateboarding

Sport climbing

Surfing

Table tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Triathlon

Volleyball (Volleyball, Beach volleyball)

(Volleyball, Beach volleyball) Weightlifting

Wrestling (Freestyle, Greco-Roman)

