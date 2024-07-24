Which sports are at the Olympics 2024? Full list of disciplines
Check out the full list of sports, disciplines and new events at the Olympic Games in 2024.
The world's greatest festival of sport returns this summer, with the 2024 Paris Olympic Games set to kick off in the French capital at the end of July.
With more than 10,000 athletes competing in 329 disciplines across 32 sports, there really is nothing that compares.
Whether you're a diehard fan or just a casual viewer, sometimes all it takes is just one race, bout, or routine to get you hooked – with something among the wonderful and, occasionally, weird events on offer for everyone.
That's the magic of the games. You might be a Sailing superfan, a Diving devotee, or an Equestrian enthusiast in waiting, you just don't know it yet!
The Paris 2024 programme is stuffed full of sports to get your teeth into – and there's even a brand new event, as Breaking will be included in the Olympics for the very first time.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of sports and disciplines on show at the Olympic Games in 2024.
Full list of Olympics 2024 sports
- Aquatics (Artistic swimming, Diving, Marathon swimming, Swimming, Water polo)
- Archery
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball (Basketball, 3x3 Basketball)
- Boxing
- Breaking
- Canoeing (Slalom, Sprint)
- Cycling (BMX freestyle, BMX racing, Mountain biking, Road, Track)
- Equestrian (Dressage, Eventing, Jumping)
- Fencing
- Field hockey
- Football
- Golf
- Gymnastics (Artistic, Rhythmic, Trampoline)
- Handball
- Judo
- Modern pentathlon
- Rowing
- Rugby sevens
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Sport climbing
- Surfing
- Table tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Triathlon
- Volleyball (Volleyball, Beach volleyball)
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling (Freestyle, Greco-Roman)
