discovery+ is the home of the Olympics in 2024 after Warner Bros Discovery secured a deal to become the primary broadcaster of the Games.

The deal means it has carte blanche to show every single minute, every moment, every kick, punch, stride, splash and jump between now and the closing ceremony. That's more than 3,800 hours of live coverage from 329 medal events across 32 sports. Is that enough for you?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch discovery+ coverage of the Olympics 2024.

How to watch the Olympics on discovery+

discovery+ and Eurosport will be the chief broadcaster of the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

Every single minute of Olympics action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

Olympics discovery+ coverage schedule

All UK time. All subject to change.

Wednesday 24th July

2pm – 10pm – men’s football and men's rugby sevens – discovery+/Eurosport

Thursday 25th July

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Friday 26th July

Opening ceremony

5:45pm – 10:00pm - discovery+/Eurosport

Day 1: Saturday 27th July

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Day 2: Sunday 28th July

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Day 3: Monday 29th July

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Day 4: Tuesday 30th July

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Day 5: Wednesday 31st July

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Day 6: Thursday 1st August

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Day 7: Friday 2nd August

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Day 8: Saturday 3rd August

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Day 9: Sunday 4th August

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Day 10: Monday 5th August

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Day 11: Tuesday 6th August

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Day 12: Wednesday 7th August

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Day 13: Thursday 8th August

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Day 14: Friday 9th August

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Day 15: Saturday 10th August

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Day 16: Sunday 11th August

All day – discovery+

7am – 10:30pm – Eurosport 1 and 2

Closing ceremony

7:25pm – 10:30pm – discovery+/Eurosport

