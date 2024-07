The BBC is back to bring live coverage to the nation, though it's not the main broadcaster of the event this time around after Warner Bros Discovery clinched the rights for Paris 2024.

Still, despite not boasting live coverage of every event, there's still so much to savour across BBC platforms, and we're on hand to show you the way.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch BBC coverage of the Olympics 2024.

How to watch the Olympics on BBC

The BBC boasts TV rights throughout the Games, but is restricted to one live channel, plus one live stream online.

The corporation will broadcast over 250 hours of action with BBC One or BBC Two to show the best of the live action each day, with that coverage plus an extra online feed to be made available on BBC iPlayer.

Olympics BBC coverage schedule

All UK time. All subject to change.

Wednesday 24th July

2:20pm – 9:05pm – men’s rugby sevens – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

Thursday 25th July

12:50pm – 4:05pm & 6:50pm – 10:05pm – men’s rugby sevens – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

Friday 26th July

Opening ceremony

5:45pm – 10:00pm - BBC One, BBC iPlayer and Red Button

Day 1: Saturday 27th July

7:20am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:15pm – 6:10pm – BBC One

6:10pm – 6:30pm – BBC Two

6:30pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 2: Sunday 28th July

7:20am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 12:45pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 6:25pm - BBC Two

6:25pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 3: Monday 29th July

7:20am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 4: Tuesday 30th July

6:45am – 11:00am – BBC One

6:45am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

11:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 5: Wednesday 31st July

6:45am – 11:00am – BBC One

6:45am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

11:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 6: Thursday 1st August

6:20am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 7: Friday 2nd August

7:20am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 8: Saturday 3rd August

6:50am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:15pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 6:20pm – BBC Two

6:20pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 9: Sunday 4th August

7:20am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:15pm – 5:00pm – BBC One

5:25pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 10: Monday 5th August

6:45am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

6:45am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 11: Tuesday 6th August

7:45am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 12: Wednesday 7th August

6:15am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 13: Thursday 8th August

6:20am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 14: Friday 9th August

6:20am – 11:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

8:00am – 1:00pm – BBC One

1:00pm – 1:45pm – BBC Two

1:45pm – 6:00pm – BBC One

6:00pm – 7:00pm – BBC Two

7:00pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 15: Saturday 10th August

6:45am – 1:15pm – BBC One

6:45am – 10:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

1:30pm – 5:30pm – BBC One

5:30pm – 5:50pm – BBC Two

5:50pm – 10:00pm – BBC One

Day 16: Sunday 11th August

6:50am – 1:15pm – BBC One

6:50am – 6:00pm – Olympics Extra – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

1:30pm – 5:35pm – BBC One

Closing ceremony

7:25pm – 10:30pm – BBC One

