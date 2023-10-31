But who are these celebrity guests?

Read on for all the information about the celebrity guests joining forces with the Homes Under the Hammer presenters for the show's 20th anniversary.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will join forces with Martin Roberts. Llewewyn-Bowen rivals Roberts during their special episode in the fashion stakes before offering advice on recycling a retro avocado bathroom suite.

Llewewyn-Bowen is an interior designer and is best known for appearing on BBC's Changing Rooms. The TV personality also presented England's Green & Pleasant Land and studied his family tree in Who Do You Think You Are?.

Alex Jones

Alex Jones. Chris Gorman/Getty Images

Alex Jones, who is probably best known for her role on BBC's The One Show, will be teaming up with Martel Maxwell, where she expresses her love for original features.

"This is my favourite programme of all time. I've watched it for years so this feels like a real treat to be with you," Jones says during the special episode.

As well as taking part in the series, the celebrities will also present the iconic phrase: "Let's find out what happened when it went under the hammer", before meeting with those who were successful at auction.

Toyah Willcox

Toyah Willcox. James Warren/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Toyah Willcox, also known as Toyah, is a singer and TV presenter, with an impressive career of over 40 years. Over the course of her career, Willcox has had eight top 40 singles, written two books and has appeared in over 40 stage plays.

Some of her roles include Calamity Jane in a play of the same name and the widow Fantine in Focus on the Family radio theatre's Les Misérables.

The actress will join Dion Dublin in Birmingham for a 20th anniversary special episode.

Talking about appearing on the show, she said: "I'm so excited to be here with you. I've watched this show since it first began so I have learnt so much."

Owain Wyn Evans

Owain Wyn Evans. Maxine Howells/BAFTA/BAFTA via Getty Images

Owain Wyn Evans will join Jacqui Joseph in Wales.

Evans is a BBC Radio 2 DJ and TV presenter, and is also a regular presenter on The One Show. His other work includes being a weather presenter on BBC Look North, North West and BBC Breakfast.

"I love Homes Under the Hammer. I've watched this programme for years so I'm thrilled to be on the programme," he said of the show.

Amanda Lovett

Amanda on The Traitors. BBC BBC

The Traitors icon Amanda Lovett will be joining Tommy Walsh in Buckinghamshire, lending a hand to the presenter.

Lovett rose to fame after appearing on the BBC's The Traitors, and almost took the crown before she was double crossed by fellow traitor Wilfred.

The special anniversary episodes of Homes Under The Hammer will air on Friday 17th November at 11:15am on BBC One and iPlayer.

