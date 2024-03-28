The accident saw Flintoff rushed to hospital via air ambulance after the open-topped vehicle he was driving flipped and slid along the track.

Back in November, the BBC announced it would be cancelling Top Gear "for the foreseeable future", with Flintoff's co-stars Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris now reuniting for a new series.

Meanwhile, Flintoff will be returning to the BBC for a second season of Field of Dreams.

The news, which was announced in the BBC’s annual plan on Thursday (28th March), will see Flintoff taking his young sports team, who he has plucked from his hometown of Preston, on an international tour.

The second season of Field of Dreams was announced back in October 2022, with Flintoff saying at the time: "Working with the boys was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, but the work is not finished yet! I’m really pleased we’ll be continuing the hard work we have all put in, but on a much bigger scale."

The BBC said of the second series in a press release: "Freddie is setting himself an even bigger challenge as he takes some of his team and a handful of fresh recruits on a new adventure."

A release date for Field of Dreams season 2 is yet to be announced.

Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness for Top Gear. BBC Studios/Vincent Dolman

Paddy McGuinness gave an update on Flintoff last month during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, telling the hosts that the star is "very resilient" and "right as rain", as well as admitting he hadn't spoken to him in "a while".

He said: "He's all right. I've not spoken to him for a while, but, you know, he is getting on with it.

"He is a very resilient character, is Fred. So I've no doubt he'll be right as rain."

All previous seasons of Top Gear are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

