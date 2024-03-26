The show reportedly comes from BBC Studios, with an insider telling The Sun: "This is a brand new travelogue show for Paddy and Chris. The duo will travel across Europe, using various modes of transport, visiting people to find the secrets to wellness and happiness — no stunts, no car reviews."

When approached by RadioTimes.com, BBC Studios declined to comment.

Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness for Top Gear. BBC Studios/Vincent Dolman

This comes after the BBC decided to "rest" the Top Gear format, after Harris and McGuinness's co-presenter, Freddie Flintoff, was involved in a serious car crash in December 2022 at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

The accident saw Flintoff rushed to hospital via air ambulance after he was involved in a high speed crash at the track.

Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond said in February of this year that he expected the show would return at some point, explaining: "Top Gear was on hiatus when we took it on so it’ll come back one day, although in what shape I don’t know.

"The decision to buy our next car is probably the most significant contribution we can make as individuals to the future, so we need to be informed. Maybe that’s the route it could take?"

Meanwhile, his former co-presenter James May said that the format "does need a bit of a rethink", adding: "It's time for a new format and a new approach to the subject because the subject has not been this interesting, I suspect, since the car has been invented."

