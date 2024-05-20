McGuinness and Harris will be exploring the secrets to living a long and full life, meeting some of the healthiest, happiest and longest-living people around, while also getting under the skin of each country they visit - Sweden, Greece and Switzerland.

Of starring in the new show, McGuinness said: "I'm very much looking forward to getting back on the road with Chris Harris. Not so much looking forward to sharing a confined space with him. He doesn't believe in deodorant.

"On the plus side, he’ll give me something to laugh at along the way. Bring it on!"

Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Harris added: "Paddy’s idea of long-haul travel is driving from Bolton to Blackpool, so this European road trip should be a real eye-opener for both of us.

"When we’re finished debating the merits of literally everything we encounter, viewers will hopefully take something rewarding away from our deep-dive into the secrets of human longevity - but I’m just hoping my interest in the subject doesn’t dwindle as each mile goes by in Paddy’s company!"

It was confirmed late last year that Top Gear will not be returning for the foreseeable future, following presenter Freddie Flintoff's serious car crash last year, which saw him rushed to hospital via air ambulance.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Flintoff would be returning to film for the BBC on a second season of Field of Dreams, with the presenter and former cricketer taking his young sports team, who he has plucked from his hometown of Preston, on an international tour.

Paddy and Chris: Road Trippin' (working title) will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

