The quiz show has proven a success among viewers, with the series scooping the award for Best Quiz Game Show at the 2023 National Television Awards.

The official 1% Club X account confirmed the news in a post, writing: "News just in: 4 brand new episodes midweek in December... and early Christmas treat!

"And then of course a Christmas Special. (and then LOADS of new episodes when series 4 starts properly next year). CAN'T WAIT!"

Filming for season 4 came to an end earlier this month, with the show's X account confirming there will be 16 episodes and even a Soccer Aid special!

"Genuinely excited for everyone to see them and play along," the account wrote.

Back in April, ITV announced that the series was the biggest game show on TV over 2023, with the new season averaging almost six million viewers per episode, making it ITV's biggest original game show in a decade.

While season 1, which launched in 2022, reached an average of 5.3 million, the second season climbed to 5.4 million.

With ITV's announcement that the series would be returning for a fourth and fifth season, host Lee Mack said: "Let's be honest, the fact that I haven't accidentally given a hundred grand to the wrong person or read out the answer instead of the question is as much a surprise to me as it is to everyone else.

"I'm really delighted that ITV is risking me steering this ship once again. I can't wait to discover more of the nation's brainboxes."

The 1% Club returns on Monday 9th December at 9pm on ITV1.

