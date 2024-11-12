Last year, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick and professional dancer Nancy Xu soared to victory on the show, but who could be following in their footsteps?

With the full-line up set to be announced in the weeks to come, read on for everything you need to know about the cast.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2024 cast: Confirmed line-up so far

The celebrities announced to be taking part so far are as follows:

The remaining five contestants are yet to be announced.

Read on to find out more about this year's contestants, including who they’ll be dancing with and what they’ve said about taking part.

Josh Widdicombe

Josh Widdicombe BBC

Age: 41

Job: Stand-up comedian and actor

Instagram: @joshwiddicombe

Professional dance partner: Karen Hauer

Josh is best known for starring on Channel 4's panel show The Last Leg, and for his starring role in the BBC sitcom Josh.

He has also appeared on various other comedy and quiz panel shows, including QI, A League of Their Own and Have I Got News for You, and co-hosts the podcast Parenting Hell with fellow comedian Rob Beckett.

The comedian also won the first season of Taskmaster in 2015 and the show's first Champion of Champions special in 2017.

Speaking about joining the Strictly special, he said: "I am utterly terrified this will end in humiliation and worried I’m going to be so bad I will ruin Christmas for the nation. Why have I done this?"

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day.

