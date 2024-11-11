The news broke on tonight's episode of Strictly Come Dancing companion show It Takes Two, where Widdicombe was revealed as the first celebrity behind the doors of the all-star advent calendar.

He said: "I am utterly terrified this will end in humiliation and worried I’m going to be so bad I will ruin Christmas for the nation. Why have I done this?"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may recognise the comic from his successful run on Greg Davies and Alex Horne's hit entertainment show Taskmaster, where he stormed to victory in the first season and returned for the inaugural Champion of Champions.

Widdicombe is also known as one of the presenters on Channel 4's long-running comedy talk show The Last Leg as well as for starring in a BBC Three sitcom named Josh, where he played a fictionalised version of himself.

As usual, the six couples at the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will perform festive routines for the judging panel and studio audience, before a winner is crowned later that very same episode.

This year's edition of the main show was notable for having two alumni from earlier Christmas specials, with both JLS singer JB Gill and EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick returning for a run at the real Glitterball trophy.

Both are enjoying a good run so far, with Gill topping the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard for the last two weeks in a row, while Borthwick has also placed first on two earlier episodes. Perhaps Widdicombe will unlock a new talent too!

Strictly Come Dancing will air on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.