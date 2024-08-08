The broadcaster has revealed that one of its own stars, EastEnders' Jamie Borthwick, will be taking to the dance floor very soon.

He will follow in co-star Bobby Brazier's footsteps after the Freddie Slater actor got to the final three during last year's run.

But who is Jamie Borthwick and what are his thoughts about appearing on the much-loved show?

Who is Jamie Borthwick?

Jamie Borthwick. John Phillips/Getty Images

Age: 30

Instagram: @jamie_b10

Job: Actor

Jamie Borthwick is an actor best known for his role as Jay Brown in the BBC soap EastEnders, a role he has starred in since 2006 at just 12 years old.

He has also had small roles in comedy Not Going Out and also appeared in a TV production of Oliver! which starred his EastEnders co-star Shane Richie.

This won't be the 30-year-old's first go at wowing on the dance floor, as he previously appeared on a Strictly Christmas special last year, when he was partnered with professional dancer Nancy Xu.

He was so good that the pair were crowned that year's winners, and he modestly said: "This is great. It's been a wonderful experience, but we're all winners here."

What has Jamie Borthwick said about joining Strictly 2024?

While Jamie has taken to the Strictly dance floor before, the full show will no doubt have treats in store for him!

In a statement announcing the news, Jamie said: "I had a ball doing the Strictly Christmas special last year, so when I was asked to join for this series, it was the easiest yes!

"This is a fresh challenge, and it will be so different to be learning a new dance every week and for the public to have their say.

"I’m hoping to be salsa-ing around Albert Square in no time, and I’ll be asking my Walford Strictly alumni for some words of wisdom. See you on the dance floor!"

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and iPlayer in Autumn.

