However, while we wait for more to be confirmed, let’s look at one of the Strictly professionals who will be shimmying with one of the new famous faces.

Michelle Tsiakkas has been a part of the programme for two years, having joined the likes of Nikita Kuzmin and Dianne Buswell in 2022.

But who is Michelle? Keep reading to find out.

Who is Michelle Tsiakkas?

Strictly Come Dancing: Michelle.

Age: 28

Job: Professional dancer

Instagram: @michelle_tsiak

Twitte/X: @michelle_tsiak

Michelle has been dancing professionally for her home country Cyprus since the age of six, winning national titles consecutively for 10 years between 2001 and 2011.

The ballroom and Latin dancer has also appeared in the dance show Burn the Floor, which has featured fellow Strictly pros such as Karen Hauer, Jowita Przystał and Lauren Oakley.

What has Michelle Tsiakka said about Strictly Come Dancing?

When she joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, Michelle told the BBC she saw the opportunity as a "dream come true".

"Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream ever since I was a little girl.

"I cannot believe my dream has come true! I’m so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can’t wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all!"

Who is Michelle paired with on Strictly Come Dancing 2024?

Michelle’s partner for Strictly hasn’t been announced yet, but we have no doubt it will be soon, so keep those eyes peeled.

If Michelle gets paired with a celebrity this season, it will be her first - as in 2022 and 2023, she wasn’t partnered with anybody.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2024 air?

There isn’t an exact date for the programme to begin as of yet, but there’s no doubt it will be explosive as Strictly celebrates 20 years on our screens.

To give you an idea, however, the series usually premieres in September and runs until December.

There is then usually an annual one-off Christmas special which also takes place in December, though this has yet to be announced.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

