As ever, fans can expect festive cheer, jingle bells and mistletoe madness as six celebrities all make their way to the dance floor in a bid to be crowned the Strictly Christmas Champion 2024.

Outhwaite joins the previously announced Josh Widdicombe, Tayce, Vogue Williams and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, with one more celebrity to be announced on Thursday 21st December.

Many will recognise Outhwaite for her role as Mel Owen in EastEnders, as well as leading roles including DCI Sasha Miller in the BBC's New Tricks, Hotel Babylon and Murder is Easy.

Tamzin Outhwaite in The Wives. Channel 5

More recently, viewers saw the actress star in Channel 5's mystery series The Wives, which came to an end back in September.

She also recently appeared on stage in Abigail's Party at the Theatre Royal Stratford East and in the West End revival of Noises Off.

"I'm so excited to swap the stage for the Strictly Ballroom this Christmas," Outhwaite said of her joining the festive line-up.

She continued: "I'm used to performing in front of a live audience, but this is a whole new experience. I can’t wait to immerse myself in all things glitter and sequins, let's hope the judges show Nikita and I some extra festive cheer this Christmas!"

Outhwaite will be following in the footsteps of last year's Christmas line-up, which saw current 2024 Strictly contestant Jamie Borthwick lift the trophy alongside Nancy Xu.

There is just a month to go to see which celebrity will lift this year's festive Glitterball trophy!

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.