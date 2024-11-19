Based on the original format Wetten Dass?, the show sees members of the public use their unique abilities to pull off the most outrageous challenges imaginable, all for the chance of winning a whopping cash prize.

The studio audience and a celebrity panel are given the chance to predict if each contestant can complete the extraordinary challenges they are faced with, with points added to the celebrities' scores if they guess correctly.

At the end of the show, the audience are given the chance to vote for their favourite challenger, who takes home £10,000.

As well as this, the celebrity with the highest score wins the same amount for their chosen charity, while the celebrity with the lowest score takes on a final forfeit.

The celebrity panel will be led by comedian Rob Beckett, while others set to appear over the two episodes include Judi Love, Olly Murs, Mary Earps, Alison Hammond, Rosie Ramsey and Harry Redknapp.

When the reboot was announced, Willoughby said she was "so excited to be part of this iconic game show with the fabulous Stephen Mulhern".

She added: "I'm looking forward to seeing the astonishing skills on show from the challengers and which of our celebrity panellists can come out on top."

Meanwhile, Mulhern added: "I loved You Bet! as a kid, so I'm very excited to be hosting this with the wonderful Holly Willoughby.

"From the big and spectacular to the unique and unexpected, I can’t wait to see what extraordinary skills the challengers have up their sleeves."

The series originally ran between 1988 and 1997, with Bruce Forsyth, Matthew Kelly and Darren Day each having stints as presenter.

You Bet! returns to ITV on Saturday 7th December at 8:15pm.

