The Box of Delights 40th anniversary airing confirmed by BBC Four
The wolves are running again this Christmas.
BBC Four has confirmed a repeat showing of beloved series The Box of Delights this Christmas.
The six-part adaptation of John Masefield's children's fantasy novel, starring Doctor Who legend Patrick Troughton, will return to screens to mark its 40th anniversary.
Following the exploits of schoolboy Kay Harker (Devin Stanfield), who takes possession of a magical box which gifts him the ability to shape-shift and time travel, the series first aired on BBC One in November/December 1984.
Viewers can enjoy the festive magic all over again when a repeat airing kicks off with a double-bill of episodes 1 and 2 on Saturday 7th December from 7:10pm.
The first episode will be preceded by a new introduction from director Renny Rye, which will air from 7pm.
Utilising a then-innovative mixture of live action and animation, The Box of Delights cost £1 million to make in 1984, making it the most expensive children's series the BBC had produced.
The series won critical acclaim, as well as three BAFTAs, on original broadcast, and has gone on to earn a passionate cult following.
In addition to its BBC Four re-broadcast, the television adaptation is also being released as a new Blu-ray set, featuring all six episodes remastered as well as a new accompanying documentary film, Time and Tide – Making The Box of Delights.
Masefield's original novel – a sequel to his earlier effort The Midnight Folk – was also adapted as an audio drama by Big Finish in 2021.
The Box of Delights will air on BBC Four on Saturday 7th December from 7:10pm.
