As ever, the panel will be tasked with playing detective to guess which famous faces are hiding behind a series of elaborate costumes, after the celebrities have taken to the stage to sing musical numbers and give some cryptic clues as to their identity.

Meanwhile, Joel Dommett will once again be returning to host the series in what is now the sixth season of the hit show.

"I'm such a Masked Singer fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan, and Mo—and of course working with Joel—is going to be so much fun!" Jama said.

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. Bandicoot TV/ITV

"I can't wait to figure out who's underneath all those incredible costumes, vibe to their performances, and get front-row seats to the unmaskings. I've watched the show for a long time, so I'm definitely bringing my A-game to the panel!"

ITV's Head of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe described Jama as "sensational" and said that she "can't wait" to see her in action on the panel.

And producers Daniel Nettleton and Derek McLean of Bandicoot TV said: "When we decided to add a bombshell to the panel, we knew we need not look any further than Maya.

"She might be a style icon and fashion magazine cover girl, but when it comes to music, she’s an absolute nerd, which might help her solve the clues as our newest celebrity detective. We are delighted to welcome her to the Masked Singer family."

Last year's season of the show was won by McFly's Danny Jones, who had been behind the Piranha costume, while the runners-up were The Last Leg co-host Alex Brooker (as Bigfoot) and singer Lemar (as Cricket).

Previous winners include Busted's Charlie Simpson, Torn singer Natalie Imbruglia, Grammy-Award winning artist Joss Stone and Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts.

The Masked Singer will return to ITV1 and ITVX in 2025.

