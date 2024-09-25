Ward will be appearing in an upcoming episode of Doctors, which is nearing the end of its 24-year run as a staple of BBC One's daytime programming.

According to the credits for the episode titled Shock Therapy, Ward and former Hollyoaks star Sophie Austin – to whom he is engaged in real life – will play characters named Kenny Webb and Sandra Horner.

More precise details about the characters have not yet been disclosed, but a synopsis for the episode reads: "Luca introduces a friend to the joys and pitfalls of working for the NHS, while Holly continues trying to persuade Scarlett to join her live stream."

It continues: "Zara reveals the shocking truth about a patient's recent behavioural changes."

The episode will air next week, on Thursday 3rd October 2024.

Ward is currently partnered with professional dancer Nancy Xu on the ongoing season of Strictly, with the pair scoring a rather underwhelming 21 points for their Samba to Stevie Wonder's Do I Do in their opening dance last weekend, putting him 10th on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Doctors is gearing up for its final stretch of episodes between now and December, after it was announced last year that the show was to be cancelled.

