Shayne Ward: This is just a completely different universe. I knew how big the show was through years of watching it. And now that I’m in it, it’s huge. I knew it was a machine. It’s a monster, a beautiful monster. I can’t really explain it.

Do you feel very little because it’s so big?

Shayne: It’s a huge pond, and we’re all these little fish. Once you’re in it, you’ve just got to go. The train doesn’t stop.

Do you think you’ll make it to Blackpool?

Shayne: That’s what we envision.

How much dancing have you done prior to taking part?

Shayne: I’ve always loved the idea of dancing. I’ve experienced dancing in maybe a music video, or if I’m with my family in the pub. Or just dancing with my kids in the morning. But doing something choreographed on television in front of millions with a phenomenal dancer like Nancy… It’s a challenge! I’m ready to see just what my body can do.

Nancy, what are Shane’s biggest strengths as a partner going into the competition?

Nancy Xu: When he puts himself in the game, he really commits. He gives 100%. When you first meet people, it’s really hard for you to understand them straight away. But we were saying the other day, on the dance floor, that there’s a natural connection between us. We don’t need to force ourselves to be able to chat to each other. The connection, it’s just there.

How will you communicate with each other if things are going wrong?

Nancy: We do have our moments.

Shayne: We do, yeah. We both love the Minions. It’s our little language between us.

So, if you’re getting a bit stressed, you just start squeaking?

Shayne: Pretty much. If you’re stressed, squeak. It means we can always find a moment of clarity, and go, “OK, everything’s OK.”

Nancy: I appreciate Shayne’s honesty. It makes me more relaxed. I love the fact that he just opens himself. There’s no filter.

Shayne, you’ve faced some pretty tough judges in the past, including Simon Cowell at his most unforgiving. Does this mean that Craig is going to be a walk in the park?

Shayne: Each show, I guess, has… let’s say the Mr Nasty and I think Craig plays it fantastically. Things can be hammed up a little bit. But everything Craig says is from a place of: “I’m here to help you.” What you’re taking away is valuable advice, and you should really utilise it. Whatever Craig says, I’ll be like, “Yeah, bang on. You’re right.”

There’s been a lot of talk about the dancers’ competitiveness. What are your goals for this year’s contest, Nancy?

Nancy: It is a competition, but most of the time I think it’s an entertainment show. I see this man by my side. He’s got a lot of potential to be able to bring out, and I want him to achieve it, bit by bit, every week. For him to feel the joy, and feel he conquers something. For him to have fun, and to enjoy a different character and different dance styles, and to be able to make memories together in this partnership

Shayne, you’ve mentioned your family. Is this something you want for them as much as for yourself?

Shayne: It’s in terms of, “Look what Daddy’s doing. Look what he’s achieved. He jumped in, feet first, to make you proud.” It’s the end goal in sight.

I’m going to ask you to call it – where are you going to come in the contest?

Nancy: Golly gosh. I would put the money on him.

Shayne: Honestly and humbly, I’m here to win. I’m here to go all the way. I’m here to have fun with it, but I want to be stood there, holding that glitter ball with Nancy.

Who’s your biggest threat?

Shayne: Ourselves.

Nancy: I think this is a really smart way. All the competition you have is built in your mind. It’s: “Why I didn’t do this correctly. Why I couldn’t make it.” You’re not competing with someone else, only yourself. That’s what Shayne understood immediately. And I say, what’s his goal, is my goal.

