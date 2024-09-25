As Toadie's estranged wife Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) told Paul (Stefan Dennis) that she couldn't face being anywhere near the festivities or Toadie, Toad's surrogate parents Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher) avoided saying goodbye to him.

Hilariously joining in with the party theme, JJ (Riley Bryant) dressed as vintage Toadie, complete with curly ponytail - but this didn't deter Toadie from clearing the air with his daughter Nell's (Ayisha Salem-Towner) boyfriend.

Nell and JJ vowed to commit to a long-distance relationship while she, Toadie and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) live in Colac, while Toadie said goodbye to Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) and Harold Bishop (Ian Smith).

In a particularly heartwarming scene, Karl and Susan shared their pride in Toadie, as he gifted them with a portrait of himself as he appeared in the 1990s.

Having already said her goodbyes to the kids, Terese was convinced by Paul to see Toadie, and she wished him well after all.

As Toadie, Nell and Hugo prepared to drive away, they were intercepted by his best pal Andrew (Lloyd Will), Karl and their friends, who pounced on the car with silly string before dropping their trousers in homage to his youth!

With that, it was time for Toad to hit the road - while in real life, actor Moloney tours the UK with stories from his time on the show.

Throughout the episode, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) was being watched by Justin, the man who held Toadie and Mel hostage.

Aaron (Matt Wilson), Holly, Susan and Paul headed to the Waterhole for drinks - only for Justin to arrive and pull out a gun on the group!

With Holly having spent Heath's (Ethan Panizza) stolen cash, his accomplice Justin wants paying - and lives are on the line!

A first-look teaser for the next episode (Thursday 26th September 2024) saw Justin threaten that someone is going to die. Will anyone escape the siege?

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.

