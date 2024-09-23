Neighbours confirms Toadie Rebecchi return beyond exit scenes
Ryan Moloney will be back on Ramsay Street.
Neighbours has confirmed that beloved character Toadie Rebecchi will return to the show, ahead of his exit scenes which are due to air this week.
Earlier this year, actor Ryan Moloney announced his decision to step down from the iconic Australian soap after 29 years in the role.
In recent scenes, Toadie revealed his plan to move his family to Colac to be near his parents, following his split from wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).
While Toadie's teenage daughter Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) was not impressed, she ultimately came round to the idea, and we'll soon see the locals bid the Rebecchis a fond farewell.
But, as reported in TV Tonight, we'll definitely be seeing Toadie again. A Channel 10 spokesperson confirmed to the publication: "He will return from time to time for guest appearances on the show." Rejoice, Neighbours fans!
We already know that Moloney will be developing a career as a director behind the scenes, and Toadie's final regular appearance will broadcast on Wednesday 25th September 2024.
The actor is currently travelling the UK with his show, Toad on the Road, and recently told Digital Spy that he has five weeks left on his contract, which Neighbours will use to spread out guest appearances across the next few months.
Sadly, beyond this commitment, Moloney has confirmed that there are no plans for a Neighbours comeback beyond these promised cameos.
He has also told RadioTimes.com that he's very happy with his exit storyline, feeling that Toadie has been taken to the limit.
Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.
