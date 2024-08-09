"Ryan is a beloved cast member and Toadie is an iconic Neighbours character, so this decision has been a careful one," he explained during an interview with Australian outlet TV Tonight.

"It’s a little hard for me to talk about as we’re in the middle of a very big storyline involving Toadie, however our long-term plans will become clearer in the fullness of time. Both Ryan and Toadie are very important to the Neighbours universe, and this was uppermost in our minds as we look to the future."

Pressed on whether the decision was driven by storylines reasons or cost-cutting ones, Herbison expanded: "Like all long-running shows around the world, we want Neighbours to constantly evolve to best match what’s happening in the world and to keep the production model fresh and sustainable.

"We want to keep viewers on their toes, while also progressing storylines in a natural way. We have a huge week coming up set in the outback where Toadie’s odyssey comes to a head. It’s big and bold but there’s an authentic character journey there too. Ryan has absolutely knocked it out of the park with his performance."

Moloney recently told RadioTimes.com, that he was happy with how his exit plays out.

"I think, you know, we kind of took the character to the limits," he revealed. "And I think we kind of get a sense of completion about it."

He added: "He's kind of getting haunted by his past, quite a lot. And he's struggling a lot with it! But yeah, in terms of reflecting on Toadie's past – didn't really get much time to do that, [it was] incredibly busy. It was pretty full-on!"

Neighbours airs its big Death in the Outback week from Monday 19th August on Amazon Freevee.

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.