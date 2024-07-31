Ahead of the dramatic episodes, which are set to air in August, Moloney spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com, and was asked if he's happy with how his exit plays out.

"Yeah, I think it's pretty good! I think, you know, we kind of took the character to the limits," he revealed. "And I think we kind of get a sense of completion about it."

"Yeah, I am [happy], I'm kind of excited for the future, and I'm excited to come over and see everyone for Toad on the Road! So it ain't the end of the Toad, I guess! Well, you know, not yet, anyway!"

Moloney's solo tour, Toad on the Road, arrives in the UK this September, where the actor will be looking back over his almost 30 years on Neighbours. And speaking of nostalgia, the star notes that Toadie is currently troubled by his eventful past.

"He's kind of getting haunted by his past, quite a lot," he told RadioTimes.com. "And he's struggling a lot with it! But yeah, in terms of reflecting on Toadie's past – didn't really get much time to do that, [it was] incredibly busy. It was pretty full-on!"

With such a chaotic time ahead on-screen, we can only wait and see what becomes of Toadie in the coming weeks.

Neighbours airs its big Death in the Outback week from Monday 19th August on Amazon Freevee.

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.

