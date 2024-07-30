Herbison said: "We haven't really had a chance to think too much about that yet. I had ambitions to bring Lyn back into the show at some point soon, so I'm very sad that we're not going to be able to do that.

"I haven't had a chance to think about it. The character of Lyn though, an absolute legendary character – Ramsay Street royalty, really."

Stefan Dennis then added: "I reckon we'll find some way of [memorialising] it."

Herbison agreed, saying: "We'll address it at some point but a huge loss to the world of Neighbours and to all of us here that work on it."

Andrewartha played Lyn Scully on Neighbours between 1999 and 2006, and then again between 2008 and 2011. She subsequently made guest appearances in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

She died at the age of 72 on Friday 26th July in Melbourne, and her former castmates on Neighbours were quick to pay tribute to her life and career.

Susan Kennedy star Jackie Woodburne said: "Janet was one of the finest actors of her generation, but more than that, she was an extraordinary woman.

"Passionate, political, curious, delightfully eccentric, generous and fun. To me she was a steadfast friend for over 45 years. I will miss her every day."

Meanwhile, Dennis added in a comment on Instagram: "So very upset to lose the lovely Janet. As Jackie said, she truly was an exceptional actress who was a pleasure work with and to be around. We will all miss you dear girl."

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.