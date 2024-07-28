In a post on the official Neighbours account on X, a statement was released saying: "Everyone at Neighbours is deeply saddened by the passing of Janet Andrewartha. Beloved by viewers for her role as Ramsay Street's Lyn Scully, Janet will be fondly remembered. Our thoughts are with Janet's family and loved ones at this time."

Andrewartha was first introduced on Neighbours as Lyn in 1999, along with the rest of the Scully family. Throughout her time on the show she had a particularly memorable relationship with Stefan Dennis's character, Paul Robinson.

She was a regular on the show until 2006, although returned for a guest appearance in 2008, and in a permanent capacity in 2008. She left again in 2011, although reprised the role for further appearances in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Andrewartha was also known for her theatre work, as well as for playing Rebecca Kean in Prisoner: Cell Block H and Detective Bridget Ryan in Blue Heelers. She most recently appeared in the TV series Fake earlier this year.

Among those paying tribute to Andrewartha following the news of her passing was Neighbours' Susan Kennedy star Jackie Woodburne, who said: "Janet was one of the finest actors of her generation, but more than that, she was an extraordinary woman.

"Passionate, political, curious, delightfully eccentric, generous and fun. To me she was a steadfast friend for over 45 years. I will miss her every day."

Meanwhile, Dennis said: "So very upset to lose the lovely Janet. As Jackie said, she truly was an exceptional actress who was a pleasure work with and to be around. We will all miss you dear girl."

Sheila Canning star Colette Mann said: "I was so shocked to hear this news yesterday and I can only echo Jackie’s words about Janet… brilliant, crazy in the best way, a good friend and great colleague. Vale Ms Janet my friend."

Melanie Pearson actress Lucinda Cowden added: "I remember when I first saw her on Prisoner… she lit up the screen, and continued to grace us with her exceptional talent in so many interesting and unique characters. Vale Janet."