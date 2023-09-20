RadioTimes.com caught up with star Stefan Dennis to ask about Paul's love life, and to get his own impression as to who the love of Paul's life really is.

Dennis said: "The simple answer to that is it's up to the writers. But yeah, Terese is Paul's true love. Yeah. He thought Gail was but he's realised that Terese is."

Paul and Terese in Neighbours. Channel 5/Fremantle

Dennis went on to explain why Terese is perfect for Paul, saying: "Two words: understanding and acceptance. She accepts Paul for who he is and she understands who he is. And I think that's what makes it and vice versa. You know, Paul completely understands Terese, as well.

Read more:

"And you've got to remember, they're peas in a pod, because they're both business people, they both understand each other on that side of it, as well as they understand each other on the personal side as well. But that doesn't necessarily mean it's smooth sailing."

Leo Tanaka star Tim Kano previously told RadioTimes.com that Terese and Toadie should "definitely" be worried about Leo and his dad Paul, saying that "being on Paul's bad side isn't a good place to be".

Meanwhile, Dennis added: "You should always be worried about Paul at some stage."

Earlier this year, Dennis also hinted at a shocking new storyline for Paul in the revival, in a clip in which he is apparently looking at a script on a computer screen and reacts by asking: "You're kidding? They want Paul to do that?"

He then said: "I know I've done some strange things in the past but THAT is unbelievable! Think you better stay tuned..."

