The actor is set to reprise the role of the ruthless businessman, a character he has been playing since March 1985.

Neighbours veteran Stefan Dennis has teased a shocking storyline for his character Paul Robinson in the Neighbours revival on Amazon Freevee .

In a short clip on Neighbours' official Twitter page, the sole remaining original cast member has reacted to some upcoming Paul shenanigans which are guaranteed to make viewers' jaws drop.

Stefan Dennis is the longest-serving cast member of Neighbours. Fremantle

"You're kidding? They want Paul to do that?" Dennis says, seemingly looking at the script on a computer screen.

"I know I've done some strange things in the past but THAT is unbelievable! Think you better stay tuned..."

Fans left Paul finding his happy ending with the love of his life, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou). The two have had quite the dramatic romance throughout the years, but managed to reconcile in time for last summer's finale.

2022 was a pretty eventful year for the Australian soap. In July, the show aired what was thought to be the last-ever episode after Channel 5's axe.

Many believed the emotional final scenes — with many a returnee going back to Erinsborough to say hello — would be the last they saw of the Ramsay Street residents. Unexpectedly, Neighbours was revived in November when it was announced that Amazon Freevee would pick it up for viewers in the UK and the US, with a new season starting later this year.

Read more Neighbours news:

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guideto see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.