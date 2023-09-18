When speaking to RadioTimes.com about the upcoming storyline, Elmaloglou and Moloney explained that they are expecting fans to be a little shocked at first - but the romance will settle in for them soon.

"[There] may be a little bit of hate mail towards it," joked Moloney, when asked how they think fans will react.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Elmaloglou added: "I don't think it will go down too well at first. I had a dream last night that I was confronted with a whole load of fans of the show who were really upset...

"I think they're gonna be really shocked at first, but we've worked quite hard at making it real and authentic. These two people are intrinsically in love with each other. We've worked really hard at it.

"The feedback we've got from the cast and crew so far is that it's actually cool. To be quite honest - we have no idea what's ahead - but I feel like that it's going to be longer than expected because we're doing such a good job!"

Susan marries Terese and Toadie in Neighbours. Freevee

Moloney joked: "Hey! That's good, I like working with you."

Speaking about moving on to a new chapter for Terese, Elmaloglou continued: "I needed the challenge. I love working with Stefan, but we were like an old married couple - 10 years [together]!

"I was quite excited at the thought of working with another actor so closely and bringing in the kids, and having that family dynamic. It's working really well and we have a lot of laughs."

As for what the future holds for Terese and Toadie, only time will tell; we'd be surprised if Paul didn't get involved somewhere down the line!

Read more:

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.