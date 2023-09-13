Ahead of the series launch, 10 News First aired a behind the scenes look at the Australian soap, and fans quickly noticed that Matt Wilson (Aaron Brennan) could be seen in the background.

"I spotted him. So happy with that littler spoiler!" one user wrote on Twitter (which was recently rebranded as X).

Matt's character featured in a historical moment on the show when he married Takaya Honda's David Tanaka in 2018 - which became the first same-sex marriage to appear on Australian television.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It is unknown if Takaya Honda will be reprising his role in the reboot, but we can only hope we see the couple back on our screens.

The new season of Neighbours takes place two years after the events of the previous finale, with there sure to be plenty of drama ahead on Ramsay Street!

Wilson isn't the only returning actor in the Neighbours reboot. Tim Kano will return as Leo Tanaka, Lucinda Cowden as Melanie Pearson and an abundance of other much loved characters.

Read more:

As well as returning characters, there is also a new family joining the Ramsay Street crew. The Varga-Murphys will consist of couple Cara and Remi (Sara West and Naomi Rukavina) and their sons, JJ and Dex (Riley Bryant and Marley Williams).

Ahead of the series release, RadioTimes.com sat with West and Rukavina, who gave an insight into their characters.

"Cara's got a lot of love for her family. I think she can sometimes be a little bit quick to react to things, certainly at the beginning. But, yeah, Remi is good at kind of keeping the family on an even keel," West revealed.

RadioTimes.com contacted Neighbours for comment.

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.