"Hot on the heels of Harold... Sky will be dropping by to visit her dear old grandad," the caption reads.

"But what else has brought her back to Erinsborough? Stephanie McIntosh will be reprising her much loved role in the coming weeks."

Fans on social media have shared their excitement for the return of Sky, with one user on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing: "Brilliant news!"

"Love Sky I'm so happy now," another wrote.

Sky was last seen back in 2020, after her marriage to Lana Crawford - and with the return of Harold Bishop, quite a lot could be in store!

It was announced last month that Ian Smith would be reprising his role as Harold, having previously starred on the Aussie soap from 1987 and 1991. He later returned in 1996 until departing the role in 2009.

While he has had guest appearances on the soap, he is now back for good!

"After 15 years of living away, the legendary Harold Bishop is returning to Erinsborough. We are thrilled to welcome Ian Smith back to the show and the opening titles, where he belongs," Neighbours wrote when confirming the news.

Neighbours has found itself on quite the positive streak, with the soap recently nominated for an Emmy Award, just seven months after its revival!

The soap is nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, following its recent eligibility after being made available to view intentionally with its new home on Amazon Freevee.

Neighbours acknowledged the news on Instagram and wrote: "A huge congratulations to all of our incredible cast and crew (see you in Hollywood…)"

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.