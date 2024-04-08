When Neighbours was revived on Amazon Freevee last year, Smith joined his castmates once more, but after a health scare, Harold set off on an adventure away from Erinsborough.

Now, though, Neighbours has announced on its official X page (formerly known as Twitter) that Harold will be back in the show's opening titles "where he belongs".

Yes, Neighbours' post reminds us that Harold has been living away from Ramsay Street for the past 15 years, hinting that his latest return will be for good!

When Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) first planned to combine the local school with new retirement village Eirini Rising, Harold's name cropped up as someone who might welcome the prospect of somewhere to settle down in his old age. So could he be back to take up residence there?

As reported by TV Tonight, Smith himself previously hinted at his own retirement when he took part in Neighbours' Celebration Tour, as he expressed his gratitude at being able to reprise the role of Harold at regular intervals.

While we wait to find out just how Harold makes his way home, Neighbours fans can make plans to join in the celebrations for the show's 40th anniversary, with a UK tour due to kick off in February 2025.

