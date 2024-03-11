In a moment of madness he took that fear into his own hands and reunited with his ex – and it's sure to cause one massive bombshell for all involved.

So, what's next for Toadie and Mel? And why should Toadie be fearful of Terese? Read RadioTimes.com's exclusive interview with Moloney and Cowden below to find out more.

Toadie's been a very naughty boy... Ryan, what did you make when you heard about the storyline coming up for him?

Ryan Maloney: "It's got a bit of everything in there. I think the biggest thing is to think how we tell this story in a genuine and honest way. These are people who have been in love and hurt, and so confused about their emotions. They're genuinely good people that don't want to hurt people. They just want to be honest and they know that the truth will hurt people. It's a complex, messy place to live. But to be honest, I really enjoy those kinds of stories where we can see how messy and how messed up we can get!"

Lucinda, it must've been a treat for you knowing what was coming for Mel. She's had love hearts in her eyes since she came back!

Lucinda Cowden: "She never stopped loving him. She only left him because she loved him so much. So, same as what Ryan said, actors love it when their characters do things that are out of character. It's confusing and she doesn't want to hurt everybody. Mel's not somebody that wants to wreck the same family again... which is what she ends up doing, but she doesn't want that! She just doesn't know how else to be happy without the Rebecchis."

Ryan, in the lead-up to the affair, Terese has gone through quite a lot with the loss of Josh's plaque and the search for it. How's Toadie feeling?

RM: "He's so terrified of losing Terese or losing love again. He's got real loss and abandonment issues and now we've gone down this path where he's found love with Terese and he's still in love with her. Paul is going to go for Terese and he thinks they should be together and he's trying his damnedest with these evil plans to try and pull Terese towards him; it's working and she keeps running to him. She lies about it so he feels as if he's going to lose her again, He's a really messed-up individual."

He is then ultimately to blame because of his actions with Mel which cause this bombshell to explode. What are your thoughts on his actions? Did he make a simple mistake or was it done out of feelings for Mel?

RM: "I tried to make him as messed up and confused and as close to a mental breakdown as possible. So in terms of where he would be sitting, I completely don't blame him for making the choices that he makes and completely understand that he is going to mess up. I don't think he's doing things out of hate or spite to screw people over. I don't think he's being selfish, but his actions are selfish. I think he's a really messed-up and sad individual."

Lucinda, how does Mel take it? It's what she's wanted for such a long time, but it causes such massive drama...

LC: "I think she's got to be careful what she wishes for. She does want it but she doesn't want it to be a mistake. She wants to be the one and she can't be the one because there already is a one. It's all wrong and I think she's naive. I think she's simple-minded and she doesn't realise she hasn't thought it through properly. She has this idea that everyone will go back to where they stand and everyone will be fine with that. It doesn't work like that."

Ryan, is there a way back for Toadie and Terese? Terese doesn't take kindly to being wronged so should he be worried?

RM: "I think Toadie needs to sleep with one eye open from this point. Either that or he might have to just get out of the house. It's not an easy path back from here, let's just say that."

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

