Neighbours confirms major cast returns with teaser for flashback week
A number of memorable faces will be returning to Erinsborough.
Ever since Neighbours returned back in September, there have been questions hanging over fans' heads. The show jumped forward in time by two years when it returned, meaning fans had missed two years in the lives of their favourite characters.
Now, the show is promising answers, with a Tell-All Flashback Week airing from Monday 13th November, which will focus on what’s happened in Erinsborough over the last two years.
This means that characters who have left the show since it came back will be returning, with Takaya Honda's David Tanaka, Matt Wilson's Aaron Brennan, April Rose Pengilly's Chloe Brennan and Jodi Gordon's Elly Conway all confirmed to be making comebacks.
Also returning will be Bonnie Anderson as Bea Nilsson, Jacinta Stapleton as Amy Greenwood, Olivia Junker as Yashvi Rebecchi, Benji McNair as Mal Kennedy, Ian Rawlings as Phil Martin, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi and Ariel Kaplan as Imogen Willis.
Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that series newcomer Hannah Monson will be joining the show as Nicolette Stone, the role previously played by Charlotte Chimes.
Executive producer Jason Herbison said in a statement: "The new season began with some major shocks for the audience – but is everything as it seems? Flashback week will take us back in time and explore what really happened over the last two years.
"By the end of it, everything will be changed for the residents, with the ramifications lasting for months to come."
Earlier this year, Karl Kennedy star Alan Fletcher revealed another character he would like to see return, explaining that Natalie Bassingthwaighte's Izzy Hoyland would be top of his list.
He explained: "Izzy’s always come back and caused trouble - obviously coming back with Mal, who was the boyfriend at the end, was amazing. I would love to have her back, dearly love her back - mainly because she's one of [the] great pals of Jackie and myself. And we love working with her. It's always fun."
Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.
