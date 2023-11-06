This means that characters who have left the show since it came back will be returning, with Takaya Honda's David Tanaka, Matt Wilson's Aaron Brennan, April Rose Pengilly's Chloe Brennan and Jodi Gordon's Elly Conway all confirmed to be making comebacks.

Also returning will be Bonnie Anderson as Bea Nilsson, Jacinta Stapleton as Amy Greenwood, Olivia Junker as Yashvi Rebecchi, Benji McNair as Mal Kennedy, Ian Rawlings as Phil Martin, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi and Ariel Kaplan as Imogen Willis.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that series newcomer Hannah Monson will be joining the show as Nicolette Stone, the role previously played by Charlotte Chimes.

Executive producer Jason Herbison said in a statement: "The new season began with some major shocks for the audience – but is everything as it seems? Flashback week will take us back in time and explore what really happened over the last two years.

Hana Abe-Tucker as Isla Tanaka-Brennan and Hannah Monson as Nicolette Stone. Amazon Freevee

"By the end of it, everything will be changed for the residents, with the ramifications lasting for months to come."

Earlier this year, Karl Kennedy star Alan Fletcher revealed another character he would like to see return, explaining that Natalie Bassingthwaighte's Izzy Hoyland would be top of his list.

He explained: "Izzy’s always come back and caused trouble - obviously coming back with Mal, who was the boyfriend at the end, was amazing. I would love to have her back, dearly love her back - mainly because she's one of [the] great pals of Jackie and myself. And we love working with her. It's always fun."

